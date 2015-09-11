Nike Extends Contract With German Athletics Association

Nike, the largest sportswear manufacturer in the world, has announced that it has extended its deal with the German Athletics Association (DLV) until 2028.

Nike will supply kit and training gear to all of Germany’s athletics team for that period, including at next year’s Olympic Games in Rio. The partnership, which began in 2005, will now encompass the next four Olympic cycles.

“I am delighted that the partnership will be continued in the long term,” DLV president Clemens Prokop said in Berlin on Friday. “It is for us a great appreciation of our past cooperation.”

The hosts for 2024 and 2028 Olympics have yet to be decided but the German city of Hamburg is one of those with its hat in the ring for 2024.