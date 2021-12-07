fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s VAT Revenue Dropped By 11bn In Q3 2021 – NBS

December 7, 20210122
FG Considers Out-of-court Settlement Over Collection Of VAT

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the total value-added tax (VAT) collected on behalf of the federation decreased by N11.75 billion within three months to N500.49 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

It made this known in its latest report released on Monday saying VAT collection, in the last quarter, amounted to N512.25 billion.

Year-on-year, there was an improvement in the collection as the FIRS collected N496.39 billion, N512.25 billion and N500.49 billion in the first, second and third quarters of 2021.

This is higher compared to the corresponding figures of 2020 at N324.58 billion, N327.20 billion and N424.71 billion, respectively.

It shows growth rates of 52.93 percent in Q1 2021, 56.56 percent in Q2 2021 and 17.84 percent in Q3 of 2021.

Further analysis shows that in Q3 2021, the manufacturing activity; information and communication activity; and mining & quarrying activity accounted for the top three largest shares of total revenue collected.

This represents a 30.87 percent (N91.2 billion), 20.05 percent (N59.3 billion), and 9.62 percent (N28.4 billion), respectively.

On the flip side, activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies generated the least VAT in the quarter under review with N20.15 million.

This was followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services (N90.83 million) and water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (236.75 million).

Nigeria had raised its VAT rate from 5 percent to 7.5 percent in 2020 — but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also advised that the rate should be increased to at least 10 percent by 2022.

On the other hand, first and second quarter 2021 Company Income Tax (CIT) collections were N392.65 billion and N472.07 billion, respectively, higher than the corresponding quarter of last year.

By the third quarter of 2021, this has increased to N472.52 billion, yet higher than Q3 of the previous year.

Nigeria Records N3.023tr Trade Deficit In Q3 – NBS

About Author

Nigeria’s VAT Revenue Dropped By 11bn In Q3 2021 – NBS
David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 18, 20130235

NSE Asks FG To Grant Tax Incentives To Quoted Coys

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, called on the Federal Government to grant tax incentives to companies listed on the Exchange as part of measure
Read More
Adamawa BUSINESS & ECONOMY
December 11, 20180441

Adamawa Gov. Presents N230.9 Billion Budget Proposal For 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State has presented a budget proposal of N230.9 billion for the 2019 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
February 26, 20190366

Chelsea Fines Defiant Kepa Arrizabalaga One week’s Wage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been fined a week’s wages by the club after defying manager Maurizio Sarri and refusing to be substituted dur
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.