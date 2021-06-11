Nigeria’s Twitter Ban Has No Place In Democracy – Biden

June 11, 2021 115

The President of the United States, Joseph Biden, condemned the ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government of Nigeria, stating that it had no place in “a democracy”.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had announced a ban on the operations of Twitter, stating that the social media platform was used for nefarious activities that undermined “Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Biden, noted, in a statement shared by the US Department’s spokesperson, Ned Price, that the US was “concerned” about the ban.

He said, “The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter.

READ ALSO: NBC Moves To License Social Media, Online TV

“The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.

“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension.”