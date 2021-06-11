fbpx
Nigeria’s Twitter Ban Has No Place In Democracy – Biden

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERForeignNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s Twitter Ban Has No Place In Democracy – Biden

June 11, 20210115
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Has No Place In Democracy - Biden

The President of the United States, Joseph Biden, condemned the ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government of Nigeria, stating that it had no place in “a democracy”.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had announced a ban on the operations of Twitter, stating that the social media platform was used for nefarious activities that undermined “Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Biden, noted, in a statement shared by the US Department’s spokesperson, Ned Price, that the US was “concerned” about the ban.

He said, “The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter.

READ ALSO: NBC Moves To License Social Media, Online TV

“The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.

“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension.”

About Author

Nigeria’s Twitter Ban Has No Place In Democracy – Biden
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 6, 2014295

Too Bad! Africa Is World’s Least Connected Continent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A report by DHL Global Connectedness Index has revealed that Africa is the world’s least connected continent. While international trade agreements such as t
Read More
May 22, 20140108

Chibok Abduction: U.S. Finally Deploys Troops To Intensify Rescue Mission

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It has been reported that the United States president, Barack Obama has finally confirmed that the American troops will help the Nigerian forces in the resc
Read More
NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 21, 20164192

Shell’s Profits to Fall over Lingering Oil Price Plunge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Giant multinational oil company, Royal Dutch Shell is expected to report a near halving in profits in the last three months of 2015 following the further sl
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.