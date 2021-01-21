Nigeria’s Trade With Asia Higher Than Rest Of Africa

January 21, 2021 32

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s imports originated mostly from Asia in the third quarter of 2020.

It stated that the value of the trading activities between Nigeria and Asia stood at N2.59 trillion.

It listed other continents that Nigeria traded with as Europe, America, and Africa, in that order.

The NBS disclosed that the value of trading with Europe was N1.8 trillion, while imports from America was N746.4 billion, and the rest of Africa at N175.4 billion.

“During the quarter, Nigeria imported goods mainly from Asia, valued at N2.59tn.

“Import from Oceania stood at N532.4bn while goods valued at N12.5bn originated from ECOWAS,” it stated.

Breaking down the figures further, the bureau reported that the countries that Nigeria imported from majorly were China, United States, The Netherlands, and India.