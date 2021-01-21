fbpx
Nigeria’s Trade With Asia Higher Than Rest Of Africa

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Nigeria’s Trade With Asia Higher Than Rest Of Africa

January 21, 2021032
Nigeria's Trade With Asia Higher Than Rest Of Africa

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s imports originated mostly from Asia in the third quarter of 2020.

It stated that the value of the trading activities between Nigeria and Asia stood at N2.59 trillion.

It listed other continents that Nigeria traded with as Europe, America, and Africa, in that order.

The NBS disclosed that the value of trading with Europe was N1.8 trillion, while imports from America was N746.4 billion, and the rest of Africa at N175.4 billion.

“During the quarter, Nigeria imported goods mainly from Asia, valued at N2.59tn.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Slams Head Of Agencies As Report Reveals Systemic Corruption

“Other major imports originated from Europe, valued at N1.8tn while imports from America and Africa amounted to N746.4bn and N175.4bn respectively.

“Import from Oceania stood at N532.4bn while goods valued at N12.5bn originated from ECOWAS,” it stated.

Breaking down the figures further, the bureau reported that the countries that Nigeria imported from majorly were China, United States, The Netherlands, and India.

About Author

Nigeria’s Trade With Asia Higher Than Rest Of Africa
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Earnings BUSINESS & ECONOMY
April 16, 2019063

Inflation Rate Slides by 11.25 Percent in March – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday released the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation with the index dropping to 11.25 per cent (year-on-year) in March 2019. The bureau in the repor
Read More
December 24, 2013036

Subsea Material Co-Ordinator at WTS Energy

WTS Energy is seeking to hire Senior Manager Maintenance & Integrity for a Multinational E&P company. WTS Energy is recruiting to fill the below position: Job Title: Subsea Material Co-Ordinat
Read More
June 28, 2014027

Military Bars Aircraft From Lifting 278 Borno Pilgrims To Saudi Arabia

Pilgrims from Borno State were on Friday, compelled to travel seven hours by road to Kano to board flight to this year’s lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia as the military barred  the use of Maiduguri
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon