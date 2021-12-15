fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Now ₦38.005Trn – DMO

December 15, 20210176
Nigeria's Total Public Debt Is ₦38.005Trn - DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Tuesday disclosed that Nigeria’s public debt was ₦38.005 trillion as of the end of the third quarter of 2021.

In a press statement titled, ‘DMO publishes total public debt for Q3 2021’, the debt agency said the total debt figure comprised total external and domestic debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The statement read in part, “In line with its practice, the Debt Management Office has published Nigeria’s total public debt as of September 30, 2021. The data which includes the total external and domestic debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory, shows that Nigeria’s public debt was ₦38.005 trillion or $92.626 billion at the end of Q3 2021.

The total debt stock rose by ₦2.540 trillion in three months from June 30 to September 30, 2021.

The statement further said, “The increase of ₦2.540 trillion when compared to the corresponding figure of ₦35.465 trillion at the end of Q2 2021 was largely accounted for by the $4 billion Eurobonds issued by the Government in September 2021.”

It added, “The issuance of the $4bn Eurobonds has brought significant benefits to the economy by increasing the level of Nigeria’s external reserves, thereby supporting the naira exchange rate and providing the necessary capital to enable the Federal Government finance various projects in the budget.

“The triple tranche $4 billion Eurobond, issued in September 2021, was for the implementation of the new external borrowing of $6.18 billion in the 2021 Appropriation Act.”

Interswitch Supports Developers, Highlights Their Role In Development Of Digital Payment Ecosystem

About Author

Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Now ₦38.005Trn – DMO
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Jack Ma's Reappearance Causes Alibaba's Shares To Rise [ MAIN ]NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
January 21, 202101105

Jack Ma’s Reappearance Causes Alibaba’s Shares To Rise

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Shares in internet giant Alibaba soared more than eight percent Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance since November,
Read More
January 29, 20140287

Jonathan: “B’Haram Will Have No Breathing Space”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the wake of the lingering violent attacks of the outlawed Boko Haram sect, President Goodluck Jonathan said yesterday that with the appointment of the ne
Read More
Dredging of Asa River COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 14, 20200333

Kwara State Govt. Commences Dredging of Asa River

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kwara state government has commenced the dredging of Asa River in Ilorin, the state capital. This is to prevent the yearly flood disasters during the rainy
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.