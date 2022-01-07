fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Capital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s 3 Big Firms Gained N1.15tn In 2021 – NGX

January 7, 20220342
SEC Warns Nigerians Against Investing In FinAfrica, Poyoyo

The three biggest companies listed on the nation’s stock exchange gained a total of N1.15tn last year, data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited have shown.

The companies, namely Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Airtel Africa Plc, accounted for 53.72 per cent of the market capitalization of equities on the NGX as of the end of December.

A clear analysis of data obtained from the NGX showed that the five biggest listed companies boosted their combined market capitalization by N520bn in April to N14.51tn.

The market capitalization of all the 157 companies listed on the NGX reached N22.30tn as of December 31, 2021, compared to N21.06tn at the end of 2020.

Dangote Cement, the country’s biggest listed company, saw its market cap grow to N4.38tn at the end of last year from N4.17tn on December 31, 2020.

MTN Nigeria added to its market value to N4.01tn on December 31, 2021 from N3.46tn a year earlier while that of Airtel Africa rose to N3.59tn from N3.20tn. BUA Cement Plc and Nestle Nigeria Plc were the fourth and fifth biggest companies on the stock exchange as of December 31, 2021.

The listing of the company’s 18 billion ordinary shares added N720bn to the market capitalization of the NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing more opportunities for wealth creation.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola , said the bourse will strengthen the value proposition for corporates to consider the capital markets as a platform for raising capital.

He said, “Just as importantly, it is important that we work closely with policymakers to shape reforms and policies that are supportive of listing activity and the capital market at large.

“For example, many of the listings on the exchange today occurred as a result of government-related policy that was supportive of listing activity. At NGX, we are keen to provide a platform for both public and private sector players to raise capital to achieve their business objectives and achieve greater success in resource optimization.”

African Development Bank’s SEFA To Provide $1m In Support Of Botswana’s Energy Transition

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya

Related Articles

March 4, 20160302

Non-Oil Export to Hit $25bn by 2025 – NEPC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), said it has developed a ‘zero oil’ plan that would increase Nigeria’s total value of world export in strategic
Read More
Fitch Ratings BANKING & FINANCECOVER
July 13, 20160273

Fitch Ratings Back CBN, Says Nigerian Banks Are Viable

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Fitch Ratings, one of the three biggest rating agencies in the world, has downgraded two of the biggest banks in Nigeria, at the same time attesting to the
Read More
Samsung, TEC Introduces Interest-Free Payment On Devices COVERNEWSSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
February 1, 20210623

Samsung, TEC Introduce Interest-Free Payment On Devices

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global Original Equipment Manufacturer, Samsung has partnered with an Africa’s technology and lifestyle hub, Tech Experience Centre, TEC, to offer Nigerians
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.