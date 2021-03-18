Nigeria’s Security Has Improved Under APC’s Regime – Aminu Masari

March 18, 2021 93

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari said that Nigeria has become economically attractive to kidnappers and bandits within the Sahel region of the continent and the security in Nigeria has improved under All Progressives Congress’s (APC) regime.

Governor Masari who on Wednesday was on Channels Television’s Politics Today strongly opposed the idea of granting blanket amnesty to the bandits, stating that the idea is enabling the miscreants to continue with their crimes.

Masari argued that the security situation in the country has improved since the All Progressives Congress (APC) took the reigns.

“When we started in 2015 in the North-West, it was cattle-rustling. Gradually, it now developed into banditry, rape, kidnappings. When all that they (bandits) can steal from the villagers along the fringes finished, they moved to the rustling of goats, sheep, and even chicken.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt To Auction N150 Billion Bonds This Month

“What we should do and what the government should do now is (about) high-profile kidnapping. In my state, they kidnapped four relatives of very senior government officials. When they cannot get anything to sustain themselves, they resort to high-profile kidnappings for money in cities and towns. That is the danger, that is something we must work hard to stop,” the governor opined.

Masari also kicked against the intervention of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi in quelling the banditry activities in the northwest.