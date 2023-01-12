Nigeria’s Security Has Improved – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the security situation in Nigeria has improved as he described the Boko Haram insurgency as a “fraudulent plot to destroy Nigeria.”

President Buhari made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Aso Villa in Abuja by executive members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

He stated that the country’s security situation has significantly improved and that the gains made will be further solidified before he leaves office.

“I am grateful for your visit to the Presidential Villa, and I agree with some of your observations,” he said.

“The question of insecurity is most important to us because unless a country or institution is at peace, it will be difficult to manage.

“I just came back from Adamawa and Yobe states. During the visit to both states, I listened carefully to what the people and officials had to say. And they all said the situation had improved since 2015, especially in Borno.

“Boko Haram was just fraudulent and a plot to destroy Nigeria. You can’t say people should not learn; the people need to grow intellectually.”

Buhari told the bishops that his administration will continue to rebuild infrastructure in areas of the country hit by insurgent attacks.

Speaking on the economy, the president said Nigeria is credit worthy and “that’s why the countries and institutions agreed to support our development with the loans”.

“If you look at the economy, we are trying hard to rely more on ourselves. Nigerians rely more on agriculture for livelihood, and we are putting in our best to enable more people, and diversify,” he added.

“We thank God that Nigeria is still one. We should not forget that more than a million died for the nation to survive.

“We should reflect on these things and thank God more.”

The delegation was led by Lucius Ugorji, president of the CBCN, who urged Buhari to use his remaining months in office to combat insecurity, improve the economy, and ensure credible elections.

“We commend and congratulate you for the efforts the government has put into ensuring real improvement in our electoral system and processes, especially your signing into law the electoral bill,” the cleric said.

“Please, do not relent in making sure that INEC and other relevant agencies of government carry out their serious duties to conduct peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections.

“The main crux of our message to you today is one of fervent appeal and strong encouragement.

“Your tenure of two terms as president, commander-in-chief of Nigeria, is drawing to an end. But we believe a lot can be done to turn things around for the better in the about four months left of your presidency before you step down in May 2023.

“We have seen some signs that the government is not entirely incapable of tackling the sad state of insecurity in the land, which has consumed thousands of innocent Nigerians across all religions, creed, and ethnic groups.”