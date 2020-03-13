Nigeria’s Second Coronavirus Patient’s Test Result Returns Negative

Nigeria’s Second Coronavirus Patient’s Test Result Returns Negative

By Victor Okeh
- March 13, 2020
- in COVER, MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE, NEWSLETTER
21
0
Coronavirus

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has announced that the second patient who tested positive to Coronavirus last week has returned negative as the virus is no longer in his system.

Ehanire, who spoke during a press briefing in Abuja Friday, said the viral load in his body was now insignificant, and that he will soon be discharged.

The patient was the project manager of Lafarge Africa in Abeokuta who had contact with the Italian index case on February 26.

He said: “The Italian is responding to treatment and the virus is going down by the day in his system, but it is yet to clear out totally.”

Ehanire also called on Nigerians to get vaccinated for yellow fever at designated centres.

Details later …..

Source: THISDAY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

CBN Fines over 100 Bureau De Change Operators ₦5 million each

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is coming hard on