Nigeria’s Power Sector Suffers ₦19.15 billion Loss in 10 days over Gas Shortage

Due to the constraints arising from insufficient gas supply, distribution, and transmission infrastructure, the Nigerian power sector lost about N19.15 billion in 10 days. This is according to the data obtained from the Advisory Power Team (APT) in the Office of the Vice President.

Breakdown: The losses were said to be recorded from 5th of February to 14th February 2020. An average of N1.55 billion was lost on February 5, N1.77 billion on February 6, N1.92 billion on February 7 and N1.89 billion was lost on February 8.

The sector also lost an estimated N1.95 billion on February 9, N2.15 billion on February 10, N1.95 billion on February 11, N2 billion on February 12, N2.01 billion on February 13 and lastly N1.96 billion on February 14.

Reasons given: According to the Advisory Power Team, the appropriate megawatts per hour power was not generated during the days leading up to February 14 due to various reasons. The reasons also include the unavailability of gas, the unavailability of transmission infrastructure, high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure, gas shortage as well as water management.

Punch reports that the nation generates the bulk of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydropower plants makes up about 30% of the total.

What you should know: In 2013, the power sector was privatised due to the many issues surrounding the sector. The distribution and generation companies carved out of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria were handed over to private investors to continue running the country’s electricity.

However, after many years of privatization, the old challenges continue to thrive in the sector. Unstable electricity, gas supply losses and other problems are yet to be looked into which begs the question of why the sector was privatized in the first place.

Source: Nairametrics