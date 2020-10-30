Nigeria’s Power Generation Surges To 5,459.50 MW – TCN

October 30, 2020 17

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the power sector has recorded an all-time national peak of 5,459.50 megawatts (MW).

In a statement on Thursday, Ndidi Mbah, TCN general manager of public affairs, said the new record was achieved on October 28.

She said the power generated was efficiently transmitted through the nation’s transmission grid at a frequency of 50.26Hz by 8.15pm on Wednesday.

Nbah said the new peak surpassed the 5,420.30MW achieved on August 18 by 39.20MW.

Speaking on the development, Sule Abdulaziz, acting managing director of TCN, commended all the players in the power sector value chain for the feat.

Abdulaziz attributed the gradual but steady improvement in the quantum of power delivery to collaboration by the sector players.

He noted that the TCN was committed to working with the generation and distribution companies to ensure sustained improvement in the sector for the benefit of the nation.

Saleh Mamman, minister of power, on Wednesday, told the house committee on power at the national assembly that the country’s grid power capacity has increased significantly since 2015.

“Today, the installed grid power generation capacity has reached 13,000MW from 8000MW in 2015; similarly, transmission capacity has increased to 8000MW from 5000 in 2015. The distribution system have the capacity to evacuate 5500MW of power, having grown from 4500MW in 2015. The private sector ran distribution system have the least capacity in the power value chain,” the minister said.

“During the period between 2015 to date, the sector has recorded successes and has faced challenges. In order to deliver this administration’s promise of providing stable and affordable power to Nigerians, a way forward was defined and supported by Mr President’s political will.”

Source: The Cable