Nigeria’s Power Generation Slumps By 1,713GWh

According to the most recent industry statistics, power generation on the national grid fell steadily in the first and second quarters of 2022, totaling a 1,713.55 gigawatt-hour decline over the course of the six-month period.

When compared to the previous quarter, the total quarterly generation in Q1 2022 fell by 632.17GWh to 8,848.04GWh, according to data on the sector’s operational performance in terms of electricity generation.

According to data our reporter on Tuesday acquired from the Federal Ministry of Electricity in Abuja, power generation continued to decline in the second quarter of 2022, falling further 1,081.38GWh to 7,766.66GWh.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, an agency of the Federal Government, decried the quarterly drop in power generation, as it blamed it on certain industry concerns

“Incessant technical faults, gas constraints, maintenance as well as undulating load demand patterns have continued to affect the amount of energy generated by power plants,” it stated.

The available generation capacity, average hourly generation, total quarterly generation, load factor and generation mix of grid-connected power plants, as well as grid frequency and voltage patterns over the course of the quarter, were all covered by the operational performance parameters reported in the first quarter of last year, according to the explanation.

Regarding the amount of generation capacity that was available, it was said that there were 26 grid-connected power plants in 2022/Q1, including 19 gas, 4 hydro, 2 steam, and 1 gas/steam plant.

“The plants’ average available generation capacity during the quarter was 4,712.34MW, representing a 13.78 per cent decrease (-753.38MW) compared to 5,465.72MW recorded in 2021/Q4,” it stated.

“The reduced generation is also expected due to an overall reduction in available capacity,” the report stated, adding that the NERC was working towards gradual activation of contracts to incentivise commercial and contractual discipline throughout the value chain.