Nigeria’s Power Generation Increased to 36,397Gwh In 2021

March 7, 2022 91

Nigeria generated a total of 36,397 Gigawatts of electricity in 2021 out of which 35,654Gwh was transmitted, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the total power generated stood at 35,720Gwh while electricity transmitted across the country was 35,029Gwh. This implies that the total volume of power generated in the country rose by 677Gwh or two per cent in 2021.

A breakdown of the power generated in 2020 shows that in Q1, 8,560Gwh was generated, out of which, 8,390Gwh was transmitted. In Q2, 2020, the volume of electricity generated rose by 2.76 percent to 8,797Gwh, while 8,620Gwh was transmitted.

In Q3, 2020, 8,693Gwh of electricity was generated, accounting for 1.18 per cent decline from the preceding quarter, while 8,530Gw was transmitted under the same period.

However, in Q4 2020, the volume of electricity generated increased by 11.21 per cent with 9,668Gwh compared to Q3, 2020. Subsequently, 9,487.99Gwh was transmitted during the same period.

Meanwhile, in Q1, 2021, 9,717.81Gwh of electricity was generated, while 9,519Gwh was transmitted. In Q2, 2021, electricity generated stood at 8,917Gw which shows a decline of 8.23 percent compared to Q1, 2021. In addition, electricity transmitted during the quarter stood at 8,728Gwh

“Furthermore, electricity generated in Q3, 2021 decreased by 2.62 percent recording 8,684.50Gwh while under the same period 8,510.84Gwh was transmitted.

“However, electricity generated in Q4, 2021 rose by 4.53 percent with 9,077.80Gwh compared to Q3, 2021, while 8,894.97Gwh was transmitted. “In general, total generation in 2021, stood at 36,397.92Gwh, while 35,654.43Gwh was transmitted,” the NBS added.