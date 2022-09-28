Nigeria’s Power Generation Collapses Again This Week

According to data released by the Federal Government on Tuesday, the previous day’s failure of the national electrical system resulted in a drop in power output from 3,713.1 megawatts to 38MW.

According to industry numbers acquired from the Federal Ministry of Power, power generation on the grid at 6 a.m. on Monday was 3,713.1MW, but this dropped to 38MW around 10.51 a.m. According to Bizwatch Nigeria, Nigeria had another statewide power outage on Monday morning as the national energy system failed for the seventh time in 2022.

Following the development, power consumer organizations demanded for punishment against operators or corporations responsible for the ongoing grid failures that have plagued Nigeria’s energy infrastructure since this year. According to the article, electricity generation on the grid reached a peak of 4,100.80 megawatts on Sunday, according to industry estimates obtained on Monday. It fell to 3,713.1MW at 6 a.m. on Monday.

However, according to the most recent data acquired on Tuesday, electricity generation on the national grid fell to 38MW, which was the off-peak generation number on Monday, while peak generation on the same day was estimated at 3,787.3MW.

Several power distribution firms verified the grid failure on Monday, while the manager of the energy grid, Transmission Company of Nigeria, stated that the failure was caused by a reduction in system frequency. Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc, for example, confirmed the grid failure on Monday, stating that it happened at 10:51 a.m.

“This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network. Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states,” the Disco had stated via a Twitter message. On its part, Federal Government’s electricity transmission company explained that the crash in power generation on the grid was caused by a drop in system frequency.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that the national grid experienced partial system disturbance at about 10.51 am today, September 26, 2022,” the firm had stated in a statement issued in Abuja by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah.

The National Control Centre of TCN said a full-scale investigation was being conducted to establish and ascertain the cause of the disturbance as this unwholesome event had resulted in aggregated generation loss.

The President, of Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, who served in the National Technical Investigative Panel on Power System Collapses/System Stability and Reliability (June 2013), Kunle Olubiyo, had stated that there should be sanctions to curtail the spate of grid collapse.

He stated that Monday’s “total system collapse is quite unfortunate and unnecessary.” Olubiyo said, “The nation needs to do more in terms of upgrading obsolete grid infrastructure, grid automation, make more investments in grid system interfaces, protection devices and with emphasis on load frequency management scheme.

“There should also be sanctions and consequences for infractions associated with grid system indiscipline. The present total power grid collapse is no doubt at a huge cost to the end users, the economy, all spheres of human endeavours and the nation at large.”