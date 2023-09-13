The Association of Measurement and Evaluation for Communication (AMEC), a renowned international organization dedicated to advancing the field of communication and PR measurement, proudly announces the selection of Philip Odiakose as a distinguished judge for the prestigious 2023 AMEC Global Awards.



A luminary in the area of Media Intelligence with a proven record of spearheading impactful PR measurement and media intelligence in Nigeria. Philip brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise to the judging panel. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, he has consistently demonstrated a profound grasp of Media intelligence strategies that drive Return on objectives(ROO) for PR practitioners in Nigeria.



The AMEC Global Awards hold a paramount place in recognizing excellence in the field of communication measurement and evaluation, spotlighting professionals and organizations that have showcased outstanding prowess in creating and executing campaigns that yield measurable results. As a judge, Philip will play a pivotal role in evaluating submissions, identifying exemplary instances of communication measurement, and pinpointing emerging trends that are shaping the trajectory of the industry.



“I am deeply honored to be part of the distinguished panel of judges for the 2023 AMEC Global Awards,” Philip Odiakose stated. “These awards stand as a beacon for excellence in the area of communication measurement, and I am enthusiastic about contributing to acknowledging the exceptional work that drives insightful analysis, informed decisions, and measurable impact.”



Philip’s selection underscores AMEC’s commitment to assembling a panel of judges who embody the highest standards of proficiency, integrity, and forward-thinking in the area of communication measurement. The list of Judges can be found Herehttps://amecorg.com/awards/awards-2023-judges/