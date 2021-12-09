fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Nigeria’s Petrol Import Hits ₦2.52trn In 9 months

December 9, 20210173
Nigeria's Petrol Import Hits ₦2.52trn In 9 months

The cost of petrol, imported into Nigeria from January to September 2021, increased by 55.56 per cent to ₦2.52 trillion as against the ₦1.62 trillion spent 9 months in 2020.

Petrol’s ₦2.52 trillion import bill for the first nine months of this year is 47.37 per cent and 25.37 per cent higher than the amount country spent on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) imports in the whole of 2019 and 2020 respectively, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show.

The hike in Nigeria’s petrol import bill comes amid growing concerns over the shortage of foreign exchange in the country.

Nigeria relies wholly on imports to meet its fuel needs as its refineries have remained in a state of disrepair for many years despite several reported repairs.

The nation spent ₦2.01 trillion on petrol imports in 2020, compared to ₦1.71 trillion in 2019.

Petrol imports consumed ₦1.05 trillion in the third quarter of 2021, up from ₦782.46 billion in Q2 and ₦687.74 billion in Q1, according to the NBS data.

The data also showed that petrol topped the list of products imported into the country in Q3, accounting for 12.52 per cent of the total amount spent on imported products, up from 11.26 per cent in 2019.

Petrol imports gobbled up ₦1.05 trillion in the third quarter of 2021, up from ₦782.46 billion in Q2 and ₦687.74 billion in Q1, according to the NBS data.

The data also showed that petrol topped the list of products imported into the country in Q3, accounting for 12.52 per cent of the total amount spent on imported products, up from 11.26 per cent in the previous quarter.

How Collaboration Between African Tech And Comms. Companies Will Help Solve Communications Challenges – Femi Falodun

About Author

Nigeria’s Petrol Import Hits ₦2.52trn In 9 months
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Exchange Closes With N17bn Loss, With 0.08% Decline In ASI BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 23, 20180283

NSE Index Down 0.15% as Bull Loses Control

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, April 20, failed to sustain gaining streak recorded on the bourse the previous tra
Read More
NCC COVERIT/TELECOM
November 15, 20160222

NCC To Sanction MTN, Airtel, Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday said it would sanction 13 telecommunications operators for failing to comply with the  ‘2442 Do Not D
Read More
George Floyd COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 9, 20200261

George Floyd: US Embassy Staff in Abuja Call For Justice

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The staff of the United States Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, showed their support in the call for justice regarding the killing of African-American, George Flo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.