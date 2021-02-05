Nigeria’s Pension Assets Rise By N2.08trillion In One Year

February 5, 2021 22

Total assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme rose by N2.08 trillion in one year.

This is as the total assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme rose to N12.21trillion as of the end of December 2020 as against N10.21trillion in December 2019.

The National Pension Commission disclosed this in its monthly report released on Thursday.

The bulk of the funds totalling N8.13tn had been invested in Federal Government Bonds, while N136.59bn had been invested in state governments’ securities.

A total of N836.34billion was invested in corporate debt securities, while N1.44billion and N1.69tn were invested in supra-national bonds and local money market securities.

The operators invested N18.69 billion and N169.31billion in foreign money market securities and mutual funds, respectively; while N858.46 billion and N92.92 billion were invested in domestic ordinary shares and foreign ordinary shares respectively.

Another N159.7 billion and N33.24 billion were invested in real estate properties and private equity funds, while N66.43 billion and N122.8 billion were invested in infrastructure funds and cash and other assets respectively.

PenCom recently opened the transfer window to enable workers in the Contributory Pension Scheme to change their pension companies as part of efforts to boost services in the industry.

PenCom gave RSA holders an opportunity to transfer their accounts from one Pension Fund Administrator to another once in a year, in line with Section 13 of the Pension Reform Act 2014.

Prior to this launch, the commission said it had successfully developed the RSA transfer application, a robust electronic platform that would enable seamless RSA transfers.

In addition, it said the commission had conducted extensive workshops for licensed pension operators and state pension bureaus in readiness for the event.