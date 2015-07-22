Nigeria’s Peak Electricity Demand Projection Jumps to 14,630 Megawatts

Following the increased use of electricity in the nation, the peak elec­tricity demand has jumped from 12,800 to 14,630 megawatts.

The projection is aid to have surged as consumers have more needs to consume power in many parts of the country.

The Presidential Task Force on Power maintained that the nation’s power stations collec­tively generated 4,044.68 mega­watts, mw over the weekend and maintained that of the megawatts gener­ated, 3,950.43mw was distrib­uted while the balance was con­served to stabilise the system.

Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regu­latory Commission, NERC, Sam Amadi, who addressed a delegation from the European Union in Abuja recently, said the sector which was faced with vandal­ism and inadequate gas supply is now improving.

“The gas problem is getting better. We had meeting with the Nigerian National Petro­leum Corporation and officials told us of improvements com­ing up. We hope that by the end of July, with the repair work going on, we might be able to do maybe above 5500mw,’ he said.

Amadi remarked that when the East-West Gas Pipeline is completed by ending of 2016, NNPC assured of more gas that could raise supply above 6000mw.