Nigeria’s Onuachu Named Belgian Professional League Player of The Year

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, has emerged winner of the Belgian Professional League player of the year award.

Onuachu who plays for KRC Genk edged out competition from Club Brugges’s Noa Lang and Beerschot’s Raphael Holzhauser to claim the award at a gala on Monday.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝘃𝗼𝗲𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗵𝗲𝘁 𝗝𝗮𝗮𝗿



Proficiat, Paul! 💙 Als club zijn we uiteraard bijzonder trots op deze uitverkiezing van Paul. Hij is nu al een legende van KRC Genk. 👏

The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward also won the Golden Shoe award after scoring 33 goals in 38 league appearances this season.

Onuachu was a key factor to Genk lifting the Belgian Cup and finishing second in the league behind Brugge.

Onuachu was signed to the KRC Genk outfit in 2019 from Danish giants Midtjylland in a €7 million deal.

Onuachu is expected to leave Genk this summer, with Liverpool said to be interested in his services.