Nigeria’s Onuachu Named Belgian Professional League Player of The Year

May 25, 20210114
Onuachu Emerges Belgian Professional League Player of The Year Award Winner

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, has emerged winner of the Belgian Professional League player of the year award.

Onuachu who plays for KRC Genk edged out competition from Club Brugges’s Noa Lang and Beerschot’s Raphael Holzhauser to claim the award at a gala on Monday.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward also won the Golden Shoe award after scoring 33 goals in 38 league appearances this season.

Onuachu was a key factor to Genk lifting the Belgian Cup and finishing second in the league behind Brugge.

Onuachu was signed to the KRC Genk outfit in 2019 from Danish giants Midtjylland in a €7 million deal.

Onuachu is expected to leave Genk this summer, with Liverpool said to be interested in his services.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

