fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Nigeria’s Oil Royalty From Shell Drops By $3.7bn In 2020

February 25, 2022038
Ogoni N17bn Judgment: Supreme Court Dismisses Shell’s Appeal

Nigeria suffered a drop of $3.7 billion in taxes and royalties from Shell Companies in the country as the oil major paid just $900 million in 2020, down from $4.6 billion it paid in 2019.

Shell also allayed fear of its purported exit from Nigeria, pledging that it would remain in the country for the long haul. It also revealed that it was considering strengthening its offshore operations in the country.

The taxes and royalties’ figures were contained in the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) transactions and operations published by the oil major in its 2021 Briefing Notes officially presented to journalists in Lagos.

Presenting the briefing notes, Country Head, Corporate Relations and Director, SPDC, Mr. Igo Weli, said the company experienced reduction in its taxes and royalty payment into the Nigerian government’s coffers due majorly to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

“COVID-19 was responsible for the change you noticed in our reports. We all know how the pandemic affected the oil industry as it was noticed in the crash in demand for crude oil and how the price also fell to a level never seen in modern history.

“In 2019, our taxes and royalty stood at $4.6 billion but as you could, see this figure came down to $900 million in 2020. This has improved in the 2021 report and when the report is made available, you will be able to see this improvement,” Weli said.

Shell also disclosed that it spent $800 million on contracts to Nigerian companies in 2020, explaining that this was also a reduction from spending on the same variable in the previous year.

The company said it also paid $2.8 billion from 2000 to 2021, adding that another part of its socio-economic system was the over 2000 members of staff in its operations with majority of them as Nigerians.

The Shell’s spokesman, however stated that the oil major was in Nigeria for the long haul, adding that the company was instead looking at strengthening its offshore operations in the country, dispelling rumor’s about Shell’s planned exit from Nigeria.

“We’ve heard some people say we are going to leave Nigeria. No, that is not true. There is no way we are going to leave Nigeria. We are instead, looking at strengthening our offshore operations,” Weli stated.

Google News Initiative Announces Opening Of Third Innovation Challenge, See How To Apply
Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria’s Oil Royalty From Shell Drops By $3.7bn In 2020
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
January 9, 20170274

Ford Car Sales Climb 14% With 1.27million New Vehicles

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   American car manufacturer, Ford Motor Co. sold a record 1.27 million new vehicles in China last year, increasing sales nearly 14 percent over a year
Read More
AUTOMOBILECOVER
February 5, 20180243

Kia makes its Indian debut at Auto Expo 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kia Motors India (KMI) will make its Indian market debut at the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi with a new concept car. Kia will unveil the SP Concept at the Ne
Read More
petition BUSINESS & ECONOMY
May 3, 20160193

NNRC, NRGI Task FG On Recovery Of Lost N7.1trn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government of Nigeria has been asked to recover over N7.1trillion, being all the outstanding sums trapped in among individuals and operators in
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.