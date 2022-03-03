fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Nigeria’s New Total Domestic Gas Requirement Now 4.482BCF – FG

March 3, 20220166
We Believe In 'Decade Of Gas' - LNG Boss

The Federal Government announced on Wednesday that the country’s total domestic gas demand is currently 4.482 billion standard cubic feet per day.

It announced this in a statement issued in Abuja by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority on the new domestic gas demand requirement for Nigeria. The Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said the requirements were jointly determined by all relevant stakeholders.

He said the requirement, which was transmitted to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, showed that the power sector was pegged at 2.324 billion standard cubic feet per day; while gas-based industries was 1.125 billion standard cubic feet per day.

Others include the commercial sector, which was set at 1.034 billion standard cubic feet per day, while the total domestic gas demand requirement was 4.482 billion standard cubic feet per day.

The statement quoted Farouk as saying, “The determined domestic gas demand requirement for the strategic sectors for the year 2022 as presented below is transmitted to NMDPRA for prescribing and allocating the domestic gas delivery obligation among all lessees as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.”

The authority added that the stakeholders consulted include gas producing companies, gas transportation companies, gas off-takers and key regulators such as the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The agency further explained that pursuant to Section 173 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the NMDPR was obligated to determine the domestic gas demand requirement which shall be the total amount of marketable natural gas required for all wholesale customers of the strategic sectors.

“Therefore, the document is the 2022 domestic gas demand requirement for the allocation of domestic gas delivery obligations among all lessees as prescribed by the PIA 2021,” it stated.

Standard Chartered States Reasons For New Digital Banking
Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria’s New Total Domestic Gas Requirement Now 4.482BCF – FG
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

DisCos Explain Reason For Taking Possession Of Donated Electricity Installations COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
December 23, 20210547

FEC Okays Spending On 16 Electricity Projects

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted approval of 16 projects brought forward by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu. Vice-President Yemi Osinba
Read More
July 7, 20160282

“Long Public Holiday To Affect Stock Market Performance” – Analysts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The extended public holiday declared by the Federal Government would have a major impact on the stock market following expected marginal southward movement
Read More
Sterling COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
May 25, 20180281

Pound Slides from Day’s Highs against Rivals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram British Pound Sterling fell off the day’s highs on Thursday, May 24,  after upbeat British retail sales data, with traders wary of pushing the currency too
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.