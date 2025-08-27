Nigeria’s National Assembly Passes Cybercrimes Act 2025 Into Law

The National Assembly has officially passed the Cybercrimes Act 2025, ushering in a new era of digital regulation and accountability across Nigeria. The legislation, signed under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, makes every provision of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act legally binding and enforceable nationwide.

The Act, which covers all aspects of digital activity in Nigeria, places clear responsibilities on internet users, content creators, and administrators of online platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, and other digital communities. Legal experts warn that ignorance of the law will not be considered a valid defense for offenders.

Key Offences and Penalties Under the Cybercrimes Act

The new law outlines several categories of cyber-related offenses and prescribes strict penalties for violations:

Unauthorized Access (Section 3)

Gaining entry into another person’s phone, laptop, or online account without consent is prohibited.

➡ Punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment .

Illegally deleting, modifying, or interfering with digital information belonging to another individual or organization.

➡ Punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment .

The unlawful sharing of classified, restricted, or sensitive data without authorization.

➡ Punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment .

Capturing private discussions without proper authorization, even when the recorder is part of the conversation.

➡ Punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment .

Circulating false, misleading, or deceptive information through digital platforms.

➡ Punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment .

Posting offensive, vulgar, or indecent content intended to humiliate, insult, or harass individuals.

➡ Punishable by up to 2 years imprisonment .

Making comments or distributing content that promotes tribal, ethnic, or religious conflict.

➡ Punishable by life imprisonment.

Digital Platform Administrators to Face Liability

A major highlight of the legislation is its impact on administrators of online groups and communities. Individuals managing WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, Telegram channels, or similar digital platforms can be held legally accountable for content shared within their communities.

The law specifies that failure to moderate, remove, or report unlawful content may result in penalties for group or page administrators, particularly if they knowingly allow the spread of illegal material.

What This Means for Nigerians

Cybersecurity experts stress that the new Act signals a stronger commitment by the Nigerian government to combat cybercrimes, protect digital spaces, and curb online misconduct.

The law encourages Nigerians to:

Verify information before sharing to avoid contributing to the spread of fake news.

With the Cybercrimes Act 2025 now in effect, the digital landscape in Nigeria has entered a stricter regulatory phase. Citizens, businesses, and digital community managers are advised to familiarize themselves with the provisions to avoid running afoul of the law.