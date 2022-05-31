fbpx

“Nigeria’s Minerals Can Settle Her Economic Needs” – Minister Of Mines

May 31, 20220119
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has called on the Federal Government (FG) to protect Nigeria’s solid mineral assets and save it from huge revenue losses.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development said that Nigeria is endowed with huge deposits of solid minerals enough to take care of its economic needs.

Adegbite during a visit to the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi commended the Corps for dislodging 19 Chinese illegal miners from Osun State.

Adegbite said the Corps is contributing to the actualisation of the economic diversification programme of the government as the nation moves away from over dependency on oil.

“There is a need to protect the nation’s solid minerals from illegal miners to prevent huge economic losses and maximise profits, thus far, the NSCDC has performed excellently well in protecting these God-given resources from the hands of wasters and I have come to thank you for doing this great job”, Adegbite said in a statement by the Director of Public Relations of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu.

The minister affirmed that solid minerals like gold, lead, limestone, diamond, and lithium are found in large deposits all over the country and there was need to tap their full potential to help boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product and hasten development.

He charged the Corps to do more for Nigeria and ensure adequate protection and preservation of mining sites from illegal miners sabotaging the economy, expressing delight on how the Corps was able to dislodge about 19 Chinese illegal miners from Osun State.

“Since the beginning of our partnership with the NSCDC, tremendous advancement has been recorded in the mining sector and I am going to ensure that we support your agency in every way possible to make your job easier”, the Minister said.

Ahmed Abubakar commended the Minister for his visit and kind remarks about the NSCDC and reassured him that the Corps will not rest on its oars until it put an end to illegal mining through a renewed onslaught against the enemies of Nigeria.

About Author

“Nigeria’s Minerals Can Settle Her Economic Needs” – Minister Of Mines
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

