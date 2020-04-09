Nigeria’s Military Provides 3 Additional Isolation, Treatment Facilities for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients

The Nigeria Military has provided three additional facilities for isolation and treatment of patients in support of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche stated this during a news briefing in Abuja.

“The Nigerian Navy Hospital Warri, the Nigerian Navy Medical Centre Borokiri Port Harcourt and Nigeria Navy Logistics School Medical Centre, Owerrinta, bringing the total to 21 Centres”, Major General Enenche highlighted.

He added that 80 Armed Forces Medical personnel have been trained and deployed to the various centres to provide medical support.

Operations against terrorists and bandits

On Operational activities of Nigerian Armed Forces, Major General John Enenche said that the Nigerian component of Multi-National Joint Task Force together with other members from Lake Chad Basin Commission have been involved in aggressive and offensive clearance operation against the terrorists around the Lake Chad Basin as part of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Major General Enenche noted that the combined efforts of the gallant troops of the Land Component, Maritime Component and Air Component have resulted in the neutralization of scores of Boko Haram terrorists/ Islamic State of West Africa Province elements and has led to the decapitation of their various hideouts in the general area of operation.

According to him, following closely, troops of Special Response Area Pulka, 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison, 21 Special Armour Brigade, Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters jointly conducted a clearance operation around Zua general area in Borno State. In the process of the robust clearance operation, several Boko Haram Terrorists/ ISWAP fighters were neutralized.

He said in Maritime environment, “troops of sector 2, Operation DELTA SAFE have encountered a notorious gang of Sea Robbers at sea, who have been on the wanted list of our troops. After the firefight, which was won, troops were able to recover one of the bodies of the criminals”.

Similarly, three of the Sea Robbers who escaped with gunshot wounds were later arrested in Bilabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State where they were being treated for gunshot wounds.

Enenche said “the arrested Sea Robbers are undergoing treatment and preliminary investigation, after which they will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution”.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Armed Forces have urged the general public to continue to come forward with credible information that would assist the military in restoring lasting peace in the country.`1

Source: VON