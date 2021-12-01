fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Nigeria’s Maritime Sector Is A Fertile Ground For The World To Exploit – Amaechi

December 1, 20210143
Nigeria’s Maritime Sector Is A Fertile Ground For The World To Exploit - Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that Nigeria’s maritime sector is a fertile ground of opportunities for the world to exploit.

The minister on Tuesday during the virtual 2021 Greek-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Technology Investment and Trade Forum stated that Nigeria is a strategic destination for investments opportunities by Greece.

He emphasized that the maritime industry should be particularly appealing to Greek trading and shipping financing.

Amaechi noted that security on Nigeria’s waterways has gotten better so greatly as to encourage increased investments.

According to him, Nigeria is open to investments in seaports and other maritime activities.

“Presently there is huge investment in security and efforts are in place to sustain it,” he said.

Amaechi also noted that the Federal Government’s consent for the development of three new seaports is important in improve an efficient transportation system.

Oil Price Falls To $70 Per Barrel Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Amaechi disclosed that new seaports would be located at Onne in Rivers State, Lekki in Lagos State and Warri in Delta State. He pointed out that the port at Lekki would commence operation in December 2022.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Emeka Offor, restated the commission’s commitment to assist investors to navigate challenges in investing in Nigeria.

He noted that the Federal Government had shown strong commitment in addressing the challenges militating against investments.

According to him, Nigeria is one of the most entrepreneurial, innovative and ingenious economies in Africa.

While identifying possible areas of interest for investments, Offor pointed out that the 36 states in the federation and the FCT have various areas of competitive advantage.

About Author

Nigeria’s Maritime Sector Is A Fertile Ground For The World To Exploit – Amaechi
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

CBN AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 10, 20190284

Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme Disbursement Hits N610.43 billion in 10 years – CBN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The total amount released under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) from inception in 2009 to date, stood at N610.43 billion in respect of 593 p
Read More
March 14, 201540184

EFCC Urged To Probe NAC Levy Collection

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Managing Director of Tentpeg Communication Network Limited, Goddy Ogheneajakpor, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Natio
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
November 19, 20200581

New Zealand Police Approves Use of Hijab

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The New Zealand Police have introduced the use of hijab as part of its official uniform for female officers. The force said the move is part of its value fo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.