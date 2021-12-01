Nigeria’s Maritime Sector Is A Fertile Ground For The World To Exploit – Amaechi

December 1, 2021 143

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that Nigeria’s maritime sector is a fertile ground of opportunities for the world to exploit.

The minister on Tuesday during the virtual 2021 Greek-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Technology Investment and Trade Forum stated that Nigeria is a strategic destination for investments opportunities by Greece.

He emphasized that the maritime industry should be particularly appealing to Greek trading and shipping financing.

Amaechi noted that security on Nigeria’s waterways has gotten better so greatly as to encourage increased investments.

According to him, Nigeria is open to investments in seaports and other maritime activities.

“Presently there is huge investment in security and efforts are in place to sustain it,” he said.

Amaechi also noted that the Federal Government’s consent for the development of three new seaports is important in improve an efficient transportation system.

Amaechi disclosed that new seaports would be located at Onne in Rivers State, Lekki in Lagos State and Warri in Delta State. He pointed out that the port at Lekki would commence operation in December 2022.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Emeka Offor, restated the commission’s commitment to assist investors to navigate challenges in investing in Nigeria.

He noted that the Federal Government had shown strong commitment in addressing the challenges militating against investments.

According to him, Nigeria is one of the most entrepreneurial, innovative and ingenious economies in Africa.

While identifying possible areas of interest for investments, Offor pointed out that the 36 states in the federation and the FCT have various areas of competitive advantage.