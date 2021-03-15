Nigeria’s Major Challenge Is Creating Enough Wealth, Opportunities – Osinbajo

March 15, 2021 145

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that the major challenge Nigeria faces is creating enough wealth and opportunities.

He aligned this with the theme of the 2021 budget: ‘budget of wealth creation’ – which he described as “apt” for the period.

Osinbajo said this at a thanksgiving service commemorating the first anniversary of the administration of Governor Hope Uzondinma of Imo State.

The statement titled, ‘Nigeria’s Challenges are Stepping Stones to a Great Future,’ and made available by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande described the challenges Nigerians face as insurmountable.

He said, “Let me say that despite the challenges our nation faces, by the grace of God, we, the Nigerian people, are more than able to surmount them.”

READ ALSO: AfDB To Support Vaccine Production In Africa

Osinbajo’s Advice To Uzodinma

Osinbajo urged Uzodinma to stay “focused” and to “stay on track”

He said, “There are at least three possible forms of opposition to government. One is political opposition, the second is time, and the third is the leader himself – i.e. when the leader is discouraged or distracted.

“But the most critical factor is you, the leader. How you deal with time and political opposition will determine success or failure. Don’t look back. Keep focused. Stay on track.

“This is a state with a population of close to five million people. Since this state was created in 1976, there have only been 16 governors and you, Governor Hope Uzodinma, are one of them. Since 1999, only six elected governors and you are one of them.

“Some may say that you are here because you are the smartest, I am sure you know that being the smartest doesn’t mean you will get here.

“Morning shows the day, and you have started well. I am aware that over the past year, your administration has invested extensively in the construction and rehabilitation of physical infrastructure, the rehabilitation of educational and health institutions, as well as markets.”

READ ALSO: Manufacturers Want 50% Slash In Regulatory Charges

Strides of The Current Administration

The VP also highlighted some of the efforts of the Buhari-led administration.

He said that “The administration is currently undertaking a number of measures aimed at restoring power supply to rural communities and increasing power supply to urban areas.

“I know that you have also issued an executive order reducing the right of way charges for telecoms companies laying broadband infrastructure – which bodes well for the use of technology and emergence of an innovation economy in this state.

“I understand that these are only a few of the initiatives that this administration is undertaking. I am told that this year’s budget has been tagged a ‘budget of wealth creation.’ This theme is apt because we recognise that our major challenge as a nation is that of creating enough wealth and opportunities to meet the expectations of our fast-growing population. The theme also gives an insight into your focus and orientation.”