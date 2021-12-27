fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Nigeria’s Largest Telco, MTN, Launches RCS Business Messaging with Googls, Dotgo

December 27, 20210203

Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator (MNO), MTN, is all set to launch RCS Business Messaging (RBM) Services in partnership with Google and Dotgo®, a Gupshup company and a leading cloud communications provider of RBM Solutions.

RBM uses the rich and interactive features of Rich Communication Services (RCS)—the next generation SMS that allows sharing of audio, video, images, location, and a lot more—to enable branded business messaging.

RCS messages are securely delivered to native messaging apps such as Google Messages and Samsung Messages on Android phones.

Available on 3G and 4G networks, RCS is the default messaging standard for 5G networks. As of today, RCS is available globally with over 700M monthly active users.

Dotgo’s MaaP (Messaging-as-a-Platform) is integrated with the Google Jibe RCS platform for business messaging, the world’s most advanced RCS platform that provides a high degree of scalability.

As a partner, MTN would leverage the services provided by Dotgo such as the RCS APIs, chatbot directory, billing, payments, reconciliation, and more, to drive monetization from RCS.

“As Nigeria’s largest carrier, MTN is all set to onboard brands that can reach out to a vast majority of Nigerian customers and delight them with a user experience like never before, to boost lead generation and conversion rates.

“This is a great opportunity for brands to connect with the end consumers of Nigeria for sales and support,” says Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Nigeria.

Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria added, “We are proud of our technical collaboration with Google and Dotgo.

The superior technology design, robust service operations, optimum business processes, and 24×7 support are key to delivering the Next Generation Business Messaging experiences to our Brands & Business Partners at the most affordable rates.

With this generational shift we aim to further aid & accelerate Digital Transformation amongst the institutions, commerce & industry in Nigeria.”

“We are delighted to work with MTN to help bring RBM to their customers. With the highest number of subscribers in the region, RBM services on MTN will be a game changer.

Dotgo has excelled once again as one of our top partners for monetising RBM with mobile operators,” says Juliet Ehimuan, Country Director, Google Nigeria.

“The launch of RBM by MTN, the largest operator in Nigeria, will accelerate adoption of RBM by brands in Nigeria.

“With the launch done, we will be working with MTN and Google to help CPaaS providers and brands in Nigeria to upgrade and incorporate RBM into their business applications,” says Dr. Inderpal Singh Mumick, CEO, Dotgo.

Custom Seizes Tramadol Valued N1.4bn At Seme Border

About Author

Nigeria’s Largest Telco, MTN, Launches RCS Business Messaging with Googls, Dotgo
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 11, 20130245

FG Goes Tough On Insurance Industry, Stops Budget Allocation To NAICOM

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has suspended the issuance of new insurance licences even as it has also stopped budgetary allocations to the National Insurance Comm
Read More
Budget Defence: Malami’s Ministry Pays 860 Lawyers N258m Annually As Robe Allowance COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
December 20, 20190302

FG Establishes Central Database for Management of Recovered Stolen Assets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Corruption war total, devoid of political, ethnic sentiments, says Malami The federal government on Thursday disclosed that a central database had been crea
Read More
NCC Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
April 19, 20180458

Nigeria Has A Palm Oil Deficit Worth $800m

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With the current ban on importation of refined Palm/Vegetable oil, there is a business opportunity here to invest in local processing In the 1960s, Nigeria
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.