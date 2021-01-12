Nigeria’s Internet Subscriber Base Rose To 151.51 million In Q3, 2020 – NBS

January 12, 2021 24

The number of Internet subscribers in the country rose to 151.51 million in the third quarter of 2020, this is according to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the NBS report, a comparison of the number of internet subscribers in Q2 and Q3 of 200 shows that there was a 5.48 percent growth quarter-on-quarter

A total of 205 million voice subscribers were reported to have been active in Q3 2020 compared to 196.24 million subscribers in Q2 2020, representing a 4.59 percent increase.

“MTN has the highest share of subscriptions (both voice and internet). This is closely followed by GLO, Airtel, and emerging markets telecommunications services (EMTS)—9mobile respectively,” the report read.

For states, Lagos had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice in Q3 2020 with 25.25 million people, followed by Kano (14.42 million); Ogun (11.82 million); Oyo (10.46 million); and federal capital territory (FCT) with 9.09 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa (1.49 million), Ekiti (1.82 million), Ebonyi (1.83 million), Jigawa (2.58 million), and Gombe (2.65 million) were the states with the least number of active voice subscribers.

Similarly, Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q3 2020 with 19 million people, followed by Kano (10.26 million); Ogun (8.82 million); Oyo (7.95 million); and FCT (6.83 million).

Bayelsa (1.09 million), Ebonyi (1.28 million), Ekiti (1.43 million), Jigawa (1.85 million), and Gombe (1.87 million) had the least number of internet subscribers in Nigeria as at the end of Q3 2O20.