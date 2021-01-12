fbpx
Nigeria’s Internet Subscriber Base Rose To 151.51 million In Q3, 2020 – NBS

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s Internet Subscriber Base Rose To 151.51 million In Q3, 2020 – NBS

January 12, 2021024
Internet Subscriber Base Rose To 151.51 million In Q3, 2020 - NBS

The number of Internet subscribers in the country rose to 151.51 million in the third quarter of 2020, this is according to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the NBS report, a comparison of the number of internet subscribers in Q2 and Q3 of 200 shows that there was a 5.48 percent growth quarter-on-quarter

A total of 205 million voice subscribers were reported to have been active in Q3 2020 compared to 196.24 million subscribers in Q2 2020, representing a 4.59 percent increase.

READ ALSO: FG Signs MoU For Construction Of $1.959 billion Kano to Maradi Railway

“MTN has the highest share of subscriptions (both voice and internet). This is closely followed by GLO, Airtel, and emerging markets telecommunications services (EMTS)—9mobile respectively,” the report read.

For states, Lagos had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice in Q3 2020 with 25.25 million people, followed by Kano (14.42 million); Ogun (11.82 million); Oyo (10.46 million); and federal capital territory (FCT) with 9.09 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa (1.49 million), Ekiti (1.82 million), Ebonyi (1.83 million), Jigawa (2.58 million), and Gombe (2.65 million) were the states with the least number of active voice subscribers.

Similarly, Lagos state had the highest number of active internet subscribers in Q3 2020 with 19 million people, followed by Kano (10.26 million); Ogun (8.82 million); Oyo (7.95 million); and FCT (6.83 million).

Bayelsa (1.09 million), Ebonyi (1.28 million), Ekiti (1.43 million), Jigawa (1.85 million), and Gombe (1.87 million) had the least number of internet subscribers in Nigeria as at the end of Q3 2O20.

About Author

Nigeria’s Internet Subscriber Base Rose To 151.51 million In Q3, 2020 – NBS
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

LEGALNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 5, 2019070

Obanikoro says Testifying against Fayose is ‘Painful, Tough’

A former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, says it is painful and tough for him to testify against his friend and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose. Senator Obanikoro
Read More
August 9, 2016030

NSE Index Drops 0.11% Over Dismal Trading

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, closed Monday, August 8, in the reds as the All-Share Index dipped 30.88 points or 0.11 percent to close at 27,394.98 basis points compar
Read More
Tinubu COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 5, 2019038

Bola Tinubu Led Opposition against Bola Ige’s Presidential Bid, says Femi Okunrounmu

Says Presidency Should Go To South East In 2023 Member of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Senator Femi Okunrounmu, has said that contrary to what has been in public domain it was actually
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon