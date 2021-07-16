fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Declined to 17.75% in June, Says NBS

July 16, 2021085
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Declined to 17.75% in June, Says NBS

Nigeria recorded a marginal decline in inflation rate in June, latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published by the NBS on Friday indicated that inflation rate fell from 17.93 per cent in May to 17.75 per cent in June.

This showed 0.18 per cent reduction in the inflation rate.

The CPI report stated, “The consumer price index which measures inflation (rate of change in the increase in prices) increased by 17.75 per cent (year-on-year) in June 2021.

“This is 0.18 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in May 2021 (17.93) per cent. (This implies that prices continued to rise in June 2021 but at a slightly slower rise than it did in May 2021).”

About Author

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Declined to 17.75% in June, Says NBS
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
July 27, 20170123

Oil Strengthens to $50.60 Over Falling U.S. Inventories

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices soared to near eight-week highs on Wednesday, July 26, as a fall in U.S. inventories bolstered expectations that the long-oversupplied market was
Read More
ECOWAS Single Currency 'Eco' Launch Date Moved To 2027 COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 7, 20200217

ECOWAS Orders 120 Ventilators, Kits for Member Countries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered 240,000 diagnostic kits, 240,000 extraction kits, 250,000 viral sample transport equipmen
Read More
NEWS
November 1, 20157105

EU Budgets €6.5 Billion Trade Development Grant for Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The European Union (EU) is to provide financial trade-related development assistance for Nigeria’s growth and development, through a trade grant of about €6
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.