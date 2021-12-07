Nigeria’s Imports Surges To N8.2tn In Q3 – NBS

December 7, 2021 133

Nigeria’s total foreign trade surged to N13.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2021, this was announced by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. According to the NBS, the N13.3 trillion trade consist of N8.2 trillion imports and N5.1 trillion exports, which resulted in a trade deficit of N3.03 trillion.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, announced the figures during a press briefing on the Q3 Foreign Trade Report which took place in Abuja. According to the figures, Nigeria’s imports expenditure increased by N1.3 trillion from N6.95 trillion recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Also, the NBS stated that the increase in imports was pushed mainly by an rise in the importation of commodities such as premium motor spirits (N1.1 trillion), gas oil (N225.6 billion), imported motorcycles and cycles and CKD valued at N116.3 billion from N94.7 billion, respectively.

“Comparing 3 quarter to 2 quarter, 2021, total trade grew by 10.43% from N12,029.64 billion, export trade grew by 1.00% from N5,079.44 billion, import trade also grew by 17.32% from N6,950.21 billion,” Harry said.

He added that crude oil dominated export trade in Q3, as total export of the commodity hit N4 trillion or 78.47 per cent of total export.

“This was followed by Natural gas, liquefied with N487.49 billion (9.50%), Floating or submersible drilling platforms with N163.70 billion (3.19%) and Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution with N107.17 billion (2.08%).

“On the other hand, imports were mainly motor spirit valued at N 1,052.5 billion (12.91%), Durum wheat valued at N 315.17billion (3.87%), Gas oil with N225.63 billion (2.77%), Used Vehicles N 185.41 billion (2.27%),” he said.

The NBS also listed China (N2.4 trillion), India (N710.3 billion), the United States (N599.1 billion), Netherlands (N554.2 billion), and Belgium (N434.1 billion) as Nigeria’s top five export trade partner during the review period.

Also, “the top five major trading partners in export trade during the 3rd Quarter, 2021 were India with N758.1 billion, Spain with N627.01 billion, Italy with N446.04 billion, France with N363.23 billion and Netherlands with N242.49 billion.”