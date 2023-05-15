Nigeria’s Hilda Baci Gets Guinness World Record For Longest Marathon Cooking

Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, a Nigerian cook, has overtaken the current Guinness World Record holder. She has beaten the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual” after clocking in at 87 hours and 50 minutes.

The restaurateur started the battle on Thursday at 4 p.m. by turning on her cooker, and she beat the current world record holder on Monday morning. If she is confirmed by Guinness World Records, she would be displacing the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes of record-breaking uninterrupted cooking.

Baci’s culinary marathon is presently underway in Lekki, Lagos State, at Amore Gardens. Nigerians, including numerous celebrities, withstood the downpour to physically cheer up the clearly fatigued cook in her continued record-breaking attempt.

Baci reached the four-day milestone on Monday. The chef won the inaugural Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021, taking home a top prize of $5000. The Guinness Book of Records is a reference book that contains world records for both humans and nature.

The Guinness Brewery in Ireland initially released it in 1955, and it has since become one of the world’s most well-known and regularly read reference books. To qualify for a world record listing, individuals or groups must submit documentation to the Guinness World Records team and go through a verification procedure.