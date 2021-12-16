Nigeria’s Headline Inflation Decreased In Nov. To 15.40% – NBS

December 16, 2021 202

Nigeria’s Headline inflation decreased by 0.59 percent to 15.40 percent in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, who made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja during a media conference, also stated that the rebasing of the nation’s economy would take place in 2022 after completing the National Agricultural Sample Census (NASC).

According to him, there has been a consistent decrease in the inflation rate in the last eight months and the figure for November is a decrease from the 15.99 percent recorded in October.

“With this, it means that the declining trend for about eight months portends a positive signal given the favourable economic conditions, the rate of inflation in Nigeria would come down to a bearable level.”

Harry said that on a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.08 percent in November, which was 0.10 percent higher than the 0.98 percent recorded in October.

The urban inflation rate increased by 15.92 percent (year-on-year) in November from 15.47 percent recorded in November 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 14.89 percent in November from 14.33 percent in November 2020.

On a month-on-month basis, however, the urban index rose by 1.12 percent in November, up by 0.10 percent from the 1.02 percent recorded in October, while the rural index also rose by 1.04 percent in November, up by 0.09 percent from the 0.95 percent rate recorded in October.

He also said that the composite food index rose by 17.21 percent in November compared to 18.30 percent in November 2020.

According to him, the rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, fish, food product such as potatoes, yam, and other tubers, oil and fats, milk, cheese and eggs, and coffee, tea, and cocoa.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.07 percent in November, up by 0.16 percent points from 0.91 percent recorded in October.

Also, the “All items less farm produce’’ or Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 13.85 percent in November, up by 0.61 percent when compared with 11.05 percent recorded in November 2020.

He added that on a month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 1.26 percent in November.

“This was down by 0.46 percent when compared with 0.80 percent recorded in October.

“The highest increases were recorded in prices of gas, liquid fuel, other services such as garments, vehicle spare parts, passenger transport by road, non-durable household goods, jewelry, clocks, and watches.

“Others are passenger transport by air, pharmaceutical products, appliances, articles, and products for personal care, cleaning, repair and hire of clothing and fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment.”