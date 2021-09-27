fbpx

Nigeria’s Growth Depends On Resourcefulness Of Youths – Finance Minster

September 27, 2021
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said that the growth and development of a nation hinge on the level of “resourcefulness” of its citizens, especially its youth population.

She said this on Saturday at the Kaduna State University where she and a few other personalities were conferred honorary titles, this is according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ahmed noted the ingenuity of Nigerian youths, creatively using technology to “address local challenges”.

Ahmed said, “We recognize that every country’s growth and development depend on the level of the resourcefulness of its citizens, especially the youths.

“Our young ones are increasingly becoming innovative and creative in the use of technology to address local challenges.

“The Federal Government is putting in place structures and programmes to support and empower youth to use their energy, creativity, and skills to grow the economy and support government efforts.

“I am convinced that the works of institutions like Kaduna State University and other universities will support and help to expand the nation’s educational frontiers to flourish throughout the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

She noted the efforts taken by the Federal Government to create a robust economic plan through its sustainability initiative.

She said, “To address the economic challenges of the pandemic, Nigeria’s federal government approved a $5.9 billion (N23 trillion) Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan in July 2020.

“The plan which costs roughly 1% of our GDP was intended to stimulate and diversify the economy, retain and create jobs and extend more protection to the poor.

“The recovery plan includes investments in clean energy, agriculture and infrastructure.”

