fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Nigeria’s Goods Import Bill Hit $50.3b In 2020

July 26, 20210134
Nigeria's Goods Import Bill Hit $50.3b In 2020

The International Trade Centre (ITC) has stated that Nigeria’s import bill hit $50.3 billion in 2020.

A breakdown of import activities by ITC reveals that the country’s import bill stood at $4,417,805,000 in January, $3,685,091,000 in February; $4,165,950,000 in March; $2,954,555,000 in April; $3,493,388,000 in May; $4,368,600,000 in June and $4,719,912,000 in July.

Total imports stood $4,882,743,000 in August, $4,580,307,000 in September; $4,678,286,000 in October; $6,345,452,000 in November and $4,672,057,000 in December.

READ ALSO: Analysts Project GDP Growth Of 3.1% YoY 2021 For Nigeria

Among the items imported into the country are; machinery, mechanical appliances, nuclear reactors, boilers and parts; vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories.

Others are electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound recorders and reproducers, television; plastics and articles; pharmaceutical products; cereals; mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; fish and crustaceans.

Also imported are molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates; optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical and sugars and sugar confectionery.

The list also includes miscellaneous chemical products; organic chemicals; ships, boats and floating structures; iron and steel; fertilisers; dairy produce; birds’ eggs; natural honey; edible products of animal origin; preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk; pastry cooks’ products.

Paper and paperboard; articles of paper pulp; textile articles and worn clothing; essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations; wood and articles; wood charcoal and miscellaneous edible preparations and products of the milling industry were items also imported.

Items that recorded the highest import value include; mineral fuels, mineral oils, and products of their distillation.

About Author

Nigeria’s Goods Import Bill Hit $50.3b In 2020
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 8, 20180146

NSE Index Down 0.11% on Sell-Offs in Banking, Consumer Goods

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, May 7, ended the first trading session of the week with a downward trajectory. Con
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 21, 20160122

Stock Market Sheds N15.7billion As Profit taking Persists

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Market, on Tuesday, December 20, ended in the south as the profit booking trend kicked off on Monday slipped into Tuesday’s trading
Read More
Rice farming AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 16, 20190239

Stallion Group Subsidiary Popular Farms Invests $70 million in Rice Production, others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The management of Popular Farms and Mills Limited, a subsidiary of Stallion group has invested over $70 million to boost production of varieties of agricult
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.