Nigeria’s Forex Reserves Drop To $35.63bn

Nigeria’s foreign exchange (Forex) reserves have dropped to its lowest level in more than two months

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed that as of November 10, the forex reserves stood at $35.63bn, the lowest since August 24.

The reserves, which have been on a downward trajectory in recent months, declined to $35.69bn on October 28 from $35.74bn on September 30.

Amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s forex reserves fell to a record low of $33.43bn on April 29.

But the reserves started rising after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) disbursed $3.4bn loan under its Rapid Financing Instrument to the country to tackle the impact of the pandemic.

The CBN said in a recent report that the “external reserves are expected to lie between $29.9bn and $34.3bn at end-December 2020 (predicated on current declining oil price between $20 and $40).”

It said, “Sequel to the COVID-19 pandemic, the viability of the external sector in 2020 is expected to deteriorate, given the present worsening current account balance and depletion of external reserves driven, largely, by decelerating export receipts, particularly oil.

“Specifically, the degree of external reserves accumulation is expected to decelerate, as outflows are expected to outweigh inflows.”