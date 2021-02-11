fbpx
Nigeria’s Forex Inflow Slumps To $5.7 Billion Amid Low Oil Proceeds

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s Forex Inflow Slumps To $5.7 Billion Amid Low Oil Proceeds

February 11, 20210156
FG's Debt Outstanding Stood At N31trn In June - CBN

Foreign exchange inflow into Nigeria in November 2020 dropped by 62 percent year-on-year amid low proceeds from crude oil market.

Slow global economic recovery also affected Nigeria’s forex inflow in the month under review, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s November Economic Monthly report published on Wednesday.

Nigeria recorded a $5.7billion foreign exchange inflow into the country in November 2020 as against $9.23 billion in the corresponding period in 2019.

“Slow global economic recovery and uncertainty in the crude oil market, resulted in lowered foreign exchange inflow into the economy,” the apex bank said.

 Consequently, aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the economy was US$5.70 billion, a decrease of 13.3 percent and 62.0 percent, below the respective levels in the preceding month and the corresponding month of 2019.

READ ALSO: Why We Are Linking Nigeria, Niger By Rail Line – Buhari

Also, foreign exchange outflow through the economy fell by 24.6 percent and 66.6 percent to $1.96bn, below the levels of $2.6bn and $5.87bn respectively, in the preceding month and the corresponding period of 2019.

Consequently, it added, the foreign exchange transactions through the economy resulted in a net inflow of $3.73bn, compared with $3.97bn and $9.11bn in the preceding month and the corresponding month of 2019 respectively.

The apex bank said its forex earnings from non-oil exports was impacted by the insecurity and the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

According to the report, aggregate foreign exchange inflow through the CBN was $1.15bn, a decrease of 39.1 percent and 76.9 percent, below the levels in the preceding month and the corresponding month of 2019, respectively.

The apex bank said, “Foreign exchange inflow through the CBN fell, due, mainly to lower non-oil receipts in November 2020.”

“The development was due, largely, to 50.1 percent decline in non-oil receipts to $0.73 billion from $1.47 billion in the previous month.”`

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria’s Forex Inflow Slumps To $5.7 Billion Amid Low Oil Proceeds
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

El-Rufai Disinvite COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 24, 2020087

FG Set to Borrow N2 trillion from N10 trillion Pension Funds – NEC

Says N1.7tn pumped into power sector without commensurate result The National Economic Council (NEC) Thursday in Abuja announced the resolve of the federal government to borrow N2 trillion from the cu
Read More
April 25, 2016046

“PH, Warri Refineries Now Producing 7million Litres Of Fuel Daily” – NNPC

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu has disclosed that the Port Harcourt Refining Company now produces five million litres of petrol while the Warri Refining and Petrochemical
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
July 11, 2017067

Oil Shoots Up to $46.80/barrel

Oil prices, on Monday, July 10,  rebounded some losses after a 3 percent fall in the previous session, however, markets remain under pressure from high drilling activity in the United States and ample
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon