fbpx
Nigeria’s First Electric Car Unveiled In Abuja

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BRAND WATCHNEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Nigeria’s First Electric Car Unveiled In Abuja

February 6, 2021029
Nigeria's First Electric Car Unveiled In Abuja

The first electric car assembled within the shores of Nigeria has made a debut at the country’s capital city Abuja.

This is the second showcasing of the car made by Stallion Motors.

Lagos was the first city to debut the country’s first electric vehicle called Hyundai KONA, and the Lagos unveiling was attended by the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The unveiling of the car in Abuja was attended by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Inuwa Abdulahi, the CEO of Stallion Motors, Anat Badjatya, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Director-General National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, and the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

READ ALSO: WHO Disqualifies Nigeria From Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Bid

What To Know About Nigeria’s First Electric Car

The Hyundai KONA was said to have a battery that lasts for five years with a manufacturer’s warranty.

It is 100 percent electric, meaning no emissions.

It has a 482-kilometre range and a charging period of nine hours.

Stallion Motors CEO, Anat Badjatya, disclosed that the car was assembled in Nigeria and has low noise and low maintenance.

He added that Nigeria could not be left behind in the emergence of electric cars as the replacement of petrol cars.

READ ALSO: Fake CBN Investment Scheme Masterminds Caught By Police

The trade minister Adebayo said of the introduction of electric cars into the country, “Slowly and gradually, like in other parts of the world, there is an increased awareness of what people can buy into. When people start purchasing these vehicles it will give an opportunity for other people to create business for themselves by setting up charging point business.”

Badjatya, on the other hand, said that electric cars were the future and it cannot be wished away.

Badjatya said, “This is the future; there is no doubt about that. We can’t wish it away that we don’t have power because the entire auto world is embracing review. Slowly we are getting away from the tank and petrol engine, and we don’t want to be left out. I do believe that an electric vehicle is the future.”

Electric Vehicles Numbers

In 2019, electric vehicles sold globally surpassed 2.1 million, boosting the stock of electric cars to 7.2 million.

Of the global car sales, electric vehicles made up about 2.6 percent, and in 2019, about 1 percent of the global car stock with a 40 percent year-on-year increase, as reported by IEA in its Global EV Outlook report.

Sales of electric vehicles continue to rise. In 2010, only 17,000 electric vehicles were on the road and nine years later, the number ballooned to 7.2 million.

China makes up 47 percent of the global ownership of electric vehicles currently in use.

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria’s First Electric Car Unveiled In Abuja
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Bussinessmen Capital MarketNEWSLETTER
September 12, 2017050

Global Stock Indices Spike to Record High

Global equity index leaped to a record high and the dollar gained on Monday,September 11, spurred by relief that Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm and that North Korea’s anniversary celebrat
Read More
January 12, 2015031

BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOBS | Graduate Business Development Executives at The JobMag

We are a specialist recruitment firm, dedicated also to training and general human resource development concerns. We are mostly committed to placing eligible candidates in permanent, temporary and int
Read More
Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 28, 2016263

Naira Slides To N282/Dollar As Interbank Rates Crash

The Naira, on Monday, June 27, fell to N282 against the dollar, weaker than N281 at which it closed the market on Friday, June 24, after the Central Bank of Nigeria sold foreign exchange to boost liqu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon