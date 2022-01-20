fbpx

Nigeria’s Fastest Broadband Provider In 2021 Q4

Nigeria has a lot of internet service providers, while some of them are faster than the others, some are just on the line. In a report sent to BizWatch Nigeria, Speedtest Intelligence® revealed that ipNX was the fastest fixed broadband provider among top providers in Nigeria in Q4 2021 with a Speed Score™ of 22.05.

Calculating mean latency for top fixed broadband providers in Nigeria during Q4 2021, KKONTech had the lowest latency at 12 ms.

In measuring the consistency of each fixed broadband provider’s performance, we found that ipNX had the highest Consistency Score™ in Nigeria during Q4 2021, with 42.8% of results showing at least a 25 Mbps minimum download speed and 3 Mbps minimum upload speed.

Benin City showed the fastest mean download speed over fixed broadband among Nigeria’s most populous cities during Q4 2021 at 23.81 Mbps.

For the fourth quarter in a row, mobile provider Airtel had the fastest Speed Score in Nigeria at 35.35 during Q4 2021 — a slight increase from 33.43 during Q3 2021. 

·  Fixed broadband provider ipNX once again had the fastest Speed Score (22.05) and highest Consistency Score (42.8%) in Nigeria during Q4 2021.

