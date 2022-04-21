fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s External reserves Back On Track, Gains $243.83m

April 21, 2022094
CBN

Nigeria’s external reserves increased by $243.83m in 19 days, according to figures received from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN revealed in its data on movement in reserves that the value rose from $39.54bn as of April 1, 2022, to $39.78bn as of April 19, 2022.

The external reserves fell by $313m in March, after starting the month at $39.86bn, before falling to $39.55bn on March 30.

The Governor, of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said at the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting that “The moderate accretion to reserves reflects the duality of Nigeria’s position as an oil exporter and importer of refined petroleum products.”

A member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Prof. Mike Obadan, said for a long time, the oil sector had contributed over 90 per cent of the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and external reserves accretion.

It has also been a significant contributor to the government’s naira revenue through crude oil and gas export receipts, he said.

Obadan said, “But for some time now, this has not been so due to two factors: a huge volume of crude oil theft which has prevented the country from meeting even the OPEC-approved production quota, and the inability of the NNPC, for many months, to make any remittance from direct oil export sales into the Federation Account and external reserves account.

“These are alarming developments which have adversely impacted government’s finances, external reserves accretion and exchange rate stability.

“The inhibiting factors are what the government can check in the short-term.”
He said it was inconceivable that all the foreign exchange earned from the export of crude oil and gas was used to import refined petroleum products or that ‘under-recovery’ / petroleum subsidy was absorbing all the foreign exchange earned from oil sales.

The professor said, “I will therefore strongly appeal to the government to appreciate the grave implications of the oil sector and NNPC’s underperformance and effectively deal with the oil thefts and non-remittance of foreign exchange/naira revenue.

“If in the presence of the array of security forces in the oil-producing areas, monumental oil theft is taking place to the detriment of the economy, then drastic measures are called for.

“Government should check the untoward developments, through effective security and monitoring, and the positive impact on government finances, external reserves and exchange rate stability will be visible in a short period.”

CAN Calls For Immediate Removal Of Sterling Bank’s CEO
Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria’s External reserves Back On Track, Gains $243.83m
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

11 Years Later Alibaba Cloud Turns Profitable NEWSLETTERRETAIL
August 23, 20170305

Alibaba Beats Earnings as E-commerce Remains Core Revenue Driver

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram China’s top e-commerce firm, Alibaba beats analyst estimates with a 56 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, driven by strong online sales. Thursday&
Read More
October 8, 20140249

D’Banj Takes Stand Against Poverty

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Popular Nigerian musician, D’banj will join other personalities from across the world to take their stand against poverty at the TEDxWBG event in Washington
Read More
Air Peace AVIATIONCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 1, 20190405

Air Peace Gets SA Government Approval to Operate Daily Flights to Johannesburg

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government yesterday disclosed that the South African government has granted the request of the Nigerian private airline, Air Peace, to commence
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.