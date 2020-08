Nigeria’s exchange rate at the parallel market fell to N465/$1 according to information from Aboki FX a website that tracks exchange rate movement. The rate initially fell to N470/$1 mid-day but has since fallen to N465/$1 by evening.

Nairametrics reported earlier in the day that panic selling was on the mind of most forex traders who fear measures imposed by the CBN might leave them in losses.

Details later…

Source: Nairametrics