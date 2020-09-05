Nigeria’s Equities Market Closes Positive as Capitalization Gains ₦50 billion

The domestic equities market closed positive on Friday as market capitalisation gained N50 billion to sustain the week-long gains.

The key market performance indices rose by 0.37 percent as market sentiment also closed positive with 23 gainers and 12 losers.

The market capitalisation appreciated by N50 billion or 0.37 percent from N13.308 trillion to N13.358 trillion while the all share index rose by 94.62 points or 0.37 percent to close at 25,605.64 basis points as against 25,511.02 points recorded on Thursday.

A turnover of 419.65 million shares in 4,152 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Seplat led the gainers table with N15.00 gain to close at N400.00 while Guaranty bank followed with 85k gain to close at N26.55k and Stanbic Ibtc gained 50k to close at N38.00.

On the losers table were NAHCO with 10kobo loss to close at N2.00 followed by INITS PLC with 6 kobo loss to close at 57 kobo and Custodian with 5kobo loss to close at N4.75k.

LASACO dominated trading activity with 90,559 million shares worth N22,754 million followed by Zenith bank with 78,598 million shares worth N1.3 billion .

Source: VON