Nigeria’s electricity generation peaks at 5,584.4megawatts – TCN

January 9, 2021 26

Nigeria has attained a new electricity output peaks of 5,584.4 megawatts.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Friday said the electricity generated has been transmitted through the grid to power distributors.

The TCN said the latest all-time peak was recorded on Thursday at 9.15pm.

This new electricity output from the grid came 24 hours after the previous peak of 5,552.8MW was recorded on Wednesday at 8.15pm and equally transmitted to power distributors.

The latest transmitted all-time peak surpassed the last peak generation of 5,552.8MW by 31.6MW.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said the power transmission company would continue to work hard to ensure efficient evacuation of electricity generated on the nation’s grid.

Mbah had earlier explained that the peak power transmission was an indication of the gradual but consistent growth in the capability of the sector.