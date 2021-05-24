fbpx
Nigeria’s Economy Grows By 0.51% in Q1

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s Economy Grows By 0.51% in Q1

May 24, 20210167
Nigeria's Economy Grows By 0.51% in Q1

Nigeria economy as measured by its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.51 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in its latest GDP report published on Sunday.

The report stated that Nigeria’s economy had grown by 1.87 per cent in Q1 2020.

Nigeria went into recession last year but emerged from in Q4 2020 as the GDP expanded slightly by 0.11 per cent, with annual real GDP growth of -1.92 per cent.

The GDP is an indicator of the size of an economy and it measures the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a specific time.

“The Q1 2021 growth rate was slower than the 1.87 per cent growth rate recorded in Q1 2020 but higher than 0.11 per cent recorded in Q4 2020, indicative of a slow but continuous recovery,” the NBS said in the GDP report for Q1 2021.

The report stated that real GDP grew at -13.93 per cent in Q1 2021, compared to Q4 2020, reflecting a generally slower pace of economic activities at the start of the year.

It said in the quarter under review, aggregate value of all finished goods and services stood at N40.01 trillion in nominal terms, up 12.25 per cent from N35.65 trillion in Q1 2020.

The report stated that the oil sector contracted by 2.21 per cent in Q1 2021, compared with a growth rate of 5.6 per cent in the same period last year.

Also, the contribution of the oil sector to the aggregate GDP fell to 9.25 per cent from 9.5 per cent in Q1 2020.

The oil sector had contracted by 19.76 per cent in Q4 2020, with a contribution of 5.87 per cent to the GDP.

READ ALSO: Stakeholders Lament Failure Of E-Call-Up System

The non-oil sector grew by 0.79 per cent in real terms in Q1 2021, 0.75 per cent lower than the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2020 and 0.89 per cent lower than that of Q4 2020.

“Growth in the non-oil sector was driven mainly by the information and communication (telecommunication) sector while other drivers include agriculture (crop production); manufacturing (food, beverage and tobacco); real estate; construction and human health and social services,” the NBS said.

The non-oil sector accounted for 90.75 per cent of aggregate GDP in Q1 2021, higher than 90.50 per cent in Q1 2020 but lower than 94.13 per cent in Q4 2020.

The agriculture sector grew by 15.14 per cent in nominal terms in Q1 2021, showing a decline of 7.33 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2020 but an increase of 1.11 per cent when compared with the preceding quarter’s growth rate of 14.03 per cent.

Agriculture contributed 21.42 per cent to nominal GDP in Q1 2021, higher than 20.88 per cent in Q1 2020 but lower than 24.23 per cent in Q4 2020.

Nominal GDP growth of the manufacturing sector was recorded at 32.10 per cent, 3.62 per cent higher than the 28.47 recorded in Q1 2020 and 7.50 per cent higher than 24.60 per cent in Q4 2020.

Information and Communications sector grew by 7.86 per cent, 1.07 per cent lower than the 8.94 per cent recorded in Q1 2020, and 8.46 per cent lower than the rate recorded in Q4 2020.

About Author

Nigeria’s Economy Grows By 0.51% in Q1
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 7, 20180122

Local Content Integration Records 28 percent Growth since Takeoff

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the signing of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act in 2010, indigenous participation and domiciliation of oil and g
Read More
Ojuelegba Breaking NewsNEWSLETTERSOCIETYTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
June 20, 20180142

Truck Falls off Ojuelegba Bridge…Again!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram For the umpteenth time, a containerised truck Tuesday fell off Ojuelegba bridge, crushing some motorists and pedestrians who were passing under the bridge.
Read More
Fresh Guidelines for Courier & Logistics Services BANKING & FINANCECOVER
October 15, 20170113

NIPOST To Introduce Banking Service

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) will soon introduce agency banking service in addition to the re-introduction of money order to its clients. Mr Godwill
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.