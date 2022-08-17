Nigeria’s Economy Can Only Grow With Exceptional Leadership – LCCI President

According to Dr Olawale Cole, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce President and a former District Governor of Rotary International District 9110, the Nigerian economy can only grow with solid leadership and public backing.

Olawale claimed that the existing leadership situation prevented the country’s economy from growing. He said that the nation might not reach the promised land until its resources were exploited adequately by capable leadership.

He said, “The truth is that all we need to make Nigeria work is good leadership. We have all that it takes. We have vibrant people and over 200 million intelligent people and are also endowed with many resources as a nation. We need leadership to harness all the resources to get us into the promised land.

“We know that things are not easy the way they are now but I can assure you that it is doable. Nigeria can be great, Nigeria can rise again and surely will arise . All we need is good leaders and citizens to support good leadership. I know that Nigerians are ready, if we have a good leader, they will follow.”

A world-class cervical cancer centre will be delivered to Isolo General Hospital before the end of the Rotary year, he continued, as part of the club’s efforts to support the economy and growth of the nation. Other initiatives include the launch of microcredit facilities for Nigerians, free cervical and prostate cancer screenings, free eye exams, and the donation of free eyeglasses.

Dr Atilade Oshoniyi, the club’s imaginative president, received praise from Lawson for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the nation’s economy and people.