Nigeria’s Economic Challenges Not Insurmountable – Osinbajo

September 27, 2021 193

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the country’s economic challenges, among its many other growth hindrances, are issues that can be surmounted.

He gave this assertion on Sunday at the 61st Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

Osinbajo noted Nigeria’s potential and its population and economic strengths, adding that the present problems bedeviling the nation would not “draw the curtain on our story”.

He said, “We have since become the most educated and entrepreneurial nation in Africa. 10 of our 36 states have larger economies than at least 15 major African countries. From our ranks, we have the most accomplished men and in the arts, sciences, sports, technology and commerce.

READ ALSO: Soludo Pledges To Produce One Thousand Youth Millionaires Annually In Anambra

“But today, yet again our paths have been dogged by religious and ethnic conflicts, economic challenges, insurgency and banditry. So, many may ask; can the vision of a nation united, peaceful, righteous and prosperous yet abide?

“Neither hailstones or hell fire can destroy the vision because the creator of the universe is the visioner. The Lord our God will yet make our feet like the deer, and we who had been in the valley, He will make us walk on the high hills.

“So, our current trials cannot draw the curtain on our story for the vision is for an appointed time. Because this country is greater than the sum of its mistakes and past, our nation will surmount our current travails and emerge in victory.”

Also present at the event service was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Supo Ayokunle.