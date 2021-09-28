Nigeria’s E-Naira Website Goes Live

September 28, 2021 218

A website for Nigeria’s digital currency, e-naira, has been unveiled on Monday in readiness for the official launch of the digital currency on October 1, 2021.

The CBN stated that eNaira would serve as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments.

It added that eNaira had an exclusive operational structure that was both remarkable and nothing like other forms of central bank money.

“There are several benefits from a central bank-issued digital currency in Nigeria, and this cuts across different sectors of, and concerns of the economy,” it stated.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had recently said the e-Naira app would be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Nigerians to download, onboard themselves and fund their e-Naira wallet, using their bank accounts or with cash at a registered agent.

According to him, the app will feature and reflect brand values centered around ease of use and efficiency while bearing in mind security.