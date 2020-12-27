fbpx
Nigeria’s Duty-Free Export To US Drops To $351.73 million

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALOIL & GASSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

Nigeria’s Duty-Free Export To US Drops To $351.73 million

December 27, 2020067
Nigeria’s Duty-Free Export To US Drops To $351.73 million

Nigeria’s export to the United States, under a duty-free policy, dropped in the first nine months of 2020, recording $351.73 million from January to September 2020.

The latest African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) policy trade statistics revealed that exports to the US under the policy fell by 86.97 per cent from $2,699.13m in the first nine months of 2019 to $351.73 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

The AGOA (a United States’ trade policy, enacted in 2000), is a legislation that facilitates a duty-free trade between exporters from sub-Saharan Africa and the United States.

Annual trade data showed the largest contribution towards AGOA-eligible trade commodities were usually oil exports mainly from Angola and Nigeria, and to a lesser extent, Chad and the Republic of Congo.

READ ALSO: NCDC Records 829 New Cases of COVID-19 in 14 states, FCT

Crude Oil

Following the COVID-19 induced crash in oil prices earlier this year and declining demand, Nigeria has been struggling to sell its crude oil cargoes and according to the statistics, oil and gas products valued at $3.12 billion were exported to the US under the policy in 2019.

Prior to the lockdowns and collapse in crude oil demand caused by coronavirus crisis, the production of US shale oil had led to a significant reduction in the exportation of Nigerian crude oil.

The United States’ import of Nigeria crude oil plunged by 63.03 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the last quarter of 2019.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration showed that the country imported 5.53 million barrels of crude oil from Nigeria in Q1 2020, down from 15.07 million barrels in Q4 2019.

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria’s Duty-Free Export To US Drops To $351.73 million
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

February 18, 2015031

Nigeria’s oil output increases by 44,000bpd

Despite political unrest and the shutting of two pipelines (Trans Forcados oil and Nembe Creek – both pipelines are responsible for producing 410,000 barrels of Nigerian crude per day – on
Read More
Buhari COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 17, 2020038

Buhari to Attend Virtual China-Africa Extraordinary Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the Virtual China-Africa Extraordinary Summit on Solidarity Against the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon. This was disclosed by the President’s personal
Read More
Crude Oil Prices NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
September 9, 2019038

Crude Oil Prices Climb over Saudi’s Commitment to Sustain Output Cut

Brent, WTI rise around 1% Saudi Arabia appoints royal for the first time as energy min Oil rose on Monday on expectations that Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, will continue to su
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon