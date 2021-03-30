fbpx
Nigeria’s Domestic Debt Higher Than Foreign Debt – NBS

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria’s Domestic Debt Higher Than Foreign Debt – NBS

March 30, 20210135
Nigeria's Domestic Debt Higher Than Foreign Debt - NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigeria’s domestic debt stood at N20.21 trillion, representing 61.40 percent, higher than its external debt of N12.71 trillion, representing 38.60 percent.

This was disclosed in the NBS’ Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt report for the period of 2020 Q4.

The report stated that Nigeria’s total public debt stood at N32.92 trillion and that the debt is a combination of both states and federal.

It broke down the country’s debt, and the various bodies it owed, stating that “Further disaggregation of Nigeria’s foreign debt showed that 17.93 billion dollars of the debt was multilateral, 4.06 billion dollars was bilateral from the African Development Bank, Exim Bank of China, Japan International Cooperation Agency, India and KFW.

READ ALSO: SEC Prescribes New Regulation On Warehousing, Collateral Management

“Meanwhile, 11.17 billion dollars was commercial which are Eurobonds and Diaspora Bonds and 186.70 million dollars as Promissory notes.”

It also noted that Lagos State accounted for a total of 12.15 percent of the total debt, while Jigawa State accounted for the least amount at 0.74 percent.

About Author

Nigeria’s Domestic Debt Higher Than Foreign Debt – NBS
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 5, 2016059

Chevron Posts $588 million Q4 Loss In 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil Major, Chevron has posted a loss of $588 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, compared with earnings of $3.5 billion in the 2014 fourth quarter (Q4).
Read More
Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
June 11, 2018078

Dollar Consolidates Gain Against Peers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The dollar extended gains on Friday, June 8, but is set for its biggest weekly drop in 11 weeks while perceived safe-haven currencies including the yen and
Read More
April 24, 2013056

Workforce Management Centre Graduate & Experienced Recruitment (7 Positions)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission is a development coordination and management institution, set up as a strategic and action-orie
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.