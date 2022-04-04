Nigeria’s Debt Increases By N4trn In 6 Years

April 4, 2022 287

Between 2015 and 2021, which is six years, Nigeria’s debt portfolio increased by 278.03% or N4.03 trillion.

In a public presentation of the country’s debt profile, the Director-General (DG), Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha noted that the new borrowing allocation for 2015 was N1.46 trillion, which was 90.17% of the N1.62 trillion budget deficit.

For 2021, the allocation for new borrowing, according to her, was N5.49 trillion, which was 85.11% of the N6.45 trillion budget deficit.

“2015 comprises the 2015 Appropriation Act and supplementary budget of N575 billion for the same year. 2021 comprises 2021 Appropriation Act and supplementary budget of N802 billion for the same year,” the document read in part, as the source of the borrowings was disclosed.

Why Nigeria’s debt is justifiable -DMO

As Nigeria’s debt climbs to N45 trillion, the debt office, which already had already disclosed its plan to secure an additional N6.39 trillion to finance the 2022 budget deficit, stated that infrastructure financing is one of the reasons the country’s borrowing continues to soar.

According to DMO, Nigeria is not the only country borrowing at the moment, and the 2022 would be greatly affected if funds were not raised to support them.

“The issue of debt has become topical in Nigeria that sometimes it almost looks as if borrowing is an offence or a crime.

“The first thing we must understand is that countries across the world borrow, be it poor countries, advanced countries, developed countries, emerging markets. They all borrow.

“We usually hear complaints that debt levels are rising in Nigeria. Globally, debt levels are rising, not just in Nigeria.

“What has happened with COVID-19 is that countries needed to spend more, not only on health needs but on social needs as well, because we need to take care of people who are losing their jobs.

“We need to create incentives for the private sector to continue operating to avoid a big recession because most countries experienced a recession.

“We did as well, but we came out of it after two quarters. Government spending is one of the tools you can use properly to exit a recession.

“In Nigeria, we borrow to finance budget deficits, sometimes we borrow to finance specific projects and services like railways and airports. Financing infrastructure is an economy itself. It creates jobs across all sectors.

“We also borrow to finance maturing loan obligations like the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds and Nigeria treasury bills,” Oniha said as she dismissed warnings by international bodies and economic experts.