fbpx
Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Infection Figure Drops To 58

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Infection Figure Drops To 58

April 7, 20210169
Nigeria's Daily COVID-19 Infection Figure Slumps To 58

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 across 11 states for Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 163,388 cases of the virus to date, of this number 153,630 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 32 new cases while the Kaduna and Enugu State recorded 5 and 4 cases each.

READ ALSO: Moderna To Profit $43 Billion From COVID-19 Vaccine Sales By 2023

The figures recorded in the other 8 states are; Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3), Osun (3), Abia (1), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), and Rivers (1).

About Author

Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Infection Figure Drops To 58
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Global Coronavirus Death COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 7, 20200115

Coronavirus: US Records 1,150 Deaths in 24 Hours, says John Hopkins University

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The US recorded 1,150 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said late on Monday, pushing the country’s toll further above the 10,000 mark
Read More
fumigation of public places COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
March 26, 20200190

COVID-19: Fumigation of Markets Commences in Kaduna

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Kaduna State Government has commenced fumigating all markets across the state in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the state. This follows
Read More
NCDC Records 101 New Cases Of COVID-19 COVID-19 News
March 3, 20210288

NCDC Records 479 New Cases Of COVID-19 Across 22 States

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, reported 479 new cases of COVID-19 across 22 states in the country and 8 deaths. T
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.