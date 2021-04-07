Nigeria’s Daily COVID-19 Infection Figure Drops To 58

April 7, 2021 169

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 across 11 states for Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 163,388 cases of the virus to date, of this number 153,630 cases have been discharged and 2,058 deaths have been recorded across 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The report which was posted on the NCDC Twitter page showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 32 new cases while the Kaduna and Enugu State recorded 5 and 4 cases each.

The figures recorded in the other 8 states are; Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3), Osun (3), Abia (1), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), and Rivers (1).